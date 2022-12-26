Luis Diaz He is injured, it is expected that he will recover soon and that he will return to the title on Liverpool more or less in March 2023, but its price has risen like foam.

The porterl Transfermarkt It is a good base to know how the prices of the best players on the planet move.

According to the publication, the Colombian arrived at the Premier league coming from Port of Portugal And at that moment, at the end of January 2022, its value was 40 million euros.

The best Colombian

The peasant did not play in the World Cup, the second semester was not so good, but his price rose and is established, according to the publication, at around 70 million euros.

Transfermarkt warns that the French Kylian Mbappé lider the ranks, in which the argentinian also ascended Enzo Fernandez and the Croatian Josko Gvardiol.

Díaz underwent surgery at the start of December on his left knee, the same one that had bothered him since September and kept him away from the courts in recent months.

The Colombian has good numbers with Liverpool, as he has played 38 games and scored 10 goals.

Within the ranks of the Colombians, he is escorted by Davinson Sánchez, whose value is estimated at 55 million euros, and in the third box is Luis Sinisterra, who would cost 22 million euros.

In Liverpool, Díaz is surpassed only by Mohamed Salah, whose value is estimated at 80 million euros, and compared to the Argentines who were world champions, the Guajiro striker is better ranked than Fernández, who costs 55 million eurosJulian Alvarez, €50 million and Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinezwhose cost is estimated at 28 million euros.

Sports