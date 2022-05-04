Luis Díaz, in the style of ‘Bella Ciao’: the new song for Liverpool fans

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
AFP, social networks
The peasant unleashed the madness in the bars of England with his incredible match vs. Villarreal.
May 03, 2022, 07:38 PM
Luis Díaz was the great figure of the match between Liverpool and Villarreal. The Colombian came on for the second half and gave another air to the Champions League semifinals with his talent and explosiveness.
Due to his outstanding performance, the organization of the tournament cataloged him as the figure of the game and the majority of European football commentators surrendered at his feet.
Waiting for Liverpool to have a rival in the Champions League final, the fans of the ‘red’ team already have a new song for ‘Lucho’. This time, in the style of the melody of the partisan resistance in Italy that the series ‘La Casa de Papel’ popularized: ‘Bella Ciao’.
(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz, with Liverpool: praise from Van Djik, Crouch, Owen and more legends).
‘Bella Ciao, Luis Diaz version’
“His name is Lucho, he comes from Porto, he comes to score, to score, to score, to score”a group of Liverpool fans is heard singing in a bar in England.
The rhythm of ‘Bella Ciao’ gives a greater echo to the chant of the fans.
SPORTS
May 03, 2022, 07:38 PM
