The Colombian Luis Díaz, figure of Liverpool against Benfica; five players from Villarreal, who defeated Bayern Munich 1-0, and Frenchman Karim Benzema, protagonist of Real Madrid’s victory in London against Chelsea with his treble (1-3), they appear in the eleven of the week of the Uefa Champions League.

Argentine goalkeeper Gero Rulli, defenders Raúl Albiol and Pau Torres, midfielder Dani Parejo and Dutch striker Arnaut Danjuma, scorer of the goal at La Cerámica, are the players from the ‘yellow submarine’ present in the team.

In addition to Benzema, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita (Liverpool), Aymeric Laporte and Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) complete the eleven.



Benzema has also been chosen as the best player of the week after his exhibition at Staford Bridge, ahead of the Belgian De Bruyne, the Colombian Luis Díaz and the Argentine Giovani Lo Celso.

Díaz was unbalanced and scored Liverpool’s third goal in the 1-3 victory over Benfica.

