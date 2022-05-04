Luis Díaz is close to glory with Liverpool, reaching the European Champions League final on Tuesdaythe great competition at club level and in which he expects a rival between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Díaz’s great performances, arousing praise around the world, such as this Tuesday when he scored against Villarreal in the semifinal, have led to the inevitable comparison of what has been his career compared to everything he achieved James Rodríguez, who has been a great icon of Colombian soccer until now, although his present is not the best, injured and relegated to the Qatar league.



In a way, Diaz follows in James’ footsteps, with his own style, his game and his personality. He is looking for the titles that his teammate from the Colombian National Team won, he followed in his footsteps at Porto and, now, at a giant like Liverpool, he wants the Champions League.

Hand in hand between the two

Both Colombian players had their first European experience at the same club, at Porto de Portugal, where they were both figures at different times.

There, James left a huge mark, as he won, between 2010 and 2013, three leagues, three Portuguese Super Cups and a Portuguese Cup, in addition to the Europa League, in 2011.

Díaz, for his part, won a League, a Cup and a Super Cup in Porto, all in a sensational 2020.

At the local level, Díaz has titles with Junior, when he won two tournaments, a Super League and a Cup. James won a Primera B title with Envigado, and then a league with Banfield, in Argentina.

What James carries forward

Luis Díaz and James, in the match against Bolivia.

James Rodríguez, who is 30 years old today, has had more experience in football than Díaz, who is 25. After passing through Porto, James moved to Monaco, and from there, coinciding with his great World Cup in 2014, he gave the jump to Real Madrid, where he had ups and downs.

He also arrived in great form and dazzling, as Diaz does now in Liverpool. But in the long term, James was having problems, especially with the coaches on duty. However, at Madrid he won one league, two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, and two European Super Cups.

From there, James went to Bayern Munich, where he won two Bundesliga titles, two German Super Cups and one German Cup.

Upon his return to Spain, James won another League and a Spanish Super Cup with Madrid. History indicates that James went to Everton, from there to Qatar’s Al Rayyan, and his presence is unknown.

Diaz, meanwhile, is enjoying a splendid moment, and his move to Liverpool has catapulted him onto the biggest stage in world football. This season he has already won the League Cup with his new club and is going for the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Premier League.

SPORTS

more sports news