Luis Diaz He enjoys a great presence, he has just been a figure of the Colombian National Team in the matches against Brazil and Paraguay in the World Cup qualifiers and is a vital piece in the structure of the English Liverpool.

His good moment is ringing in the European transfer market. A few weeks ago the version was leaked according to which Barcelona would have set its sights on the Colombian player and would try to sign him.

In the past, the Catalan club was interested in the Colombian, but could not sign him due to financial reasons: they had to transfer one of their figures from that time and everything pointed to the Frenchman Ousmane Dembele I was going to leave space for Díaz. However, Dembelé did not accept to leave Barça and Lucho was not a reality for the culés.

The version has now been reactivated: journalist Christian Martín, from DSports, spoke about the option of Díaz arriving at Barcelona.

“At Liverpool they are expecting an offer for Luis Díaz from Barcelona at some point. We know that he is a self-confessed Basrcelona fan, that he and his family would like it. Laporta wanted to bring him but the numbers didn’t work,” Martín said a few weeks ago.

The news gained so much strength that it emerged from England that Liverpool had Lucho tied up and were not planning to let him leave, not even in exchange.

Interest from Real Madrid?

Now a new rumor emerges that shakes the speculation market. According to the journalist Ekrem Konurexpert in international football transfers, the real Madrid He has also shown interest in Lucho Díaz.

His version indicates that interest exists on the part of the two big Spanish teams, although the desire would be frustrated at least for the next January market.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona are closely monitoring Luis Díaz’s situation, but Liverpool will reject offers for the Colombian winger in January,” says the journalist.

It is known that Lucho, a Liverpool figure, has had a liking for Barcelona, ​​at least that is what he expressed when he was just emerging in international football. His father also recently said that this has been the player’s favorite team.

In any case, Lucho is still in Liverpool where he hopes to have good success in the remainder of the season, both in the Premier League and the Europa League.

