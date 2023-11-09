You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz makes a special dedication to his father.
Instagram: Cilenis Marulanda / Screenshot
The footballer is concentrating with Liverpool.
Luis Diaz He traveled to France this Wednesday to face Liverpool’s match against Toulouse, while waiting for positive news about the release of his father, ‘Mane’ Díaz, who has already been released by the ELN guerrilla.
Luis Manuel Diaz He was kidnapped last Saturday, October 28, in the afternoon, while he was traveling with his wife Cilenis Marulanda in a van through the municipality of Barrancas (La Guajira). Although Luis Díaz’s mother was released a few hours later, his father was deprived of his freedom all this time.
The news of his father’s release reaches Luis Dïaz a few hours after the Liverpool play the match on the fourth date of the group stage of the Europa League against Toulousewhich is played this Thursday from 12:45 pm, in France.
The German coach, Jurgen Klopp, was previously consulted about the situation of Luis Díaz and his possible trip to Colombia. The coach ruled out that the player was going to travel to the country at this time and confirmed that he was concentrated with the team for the match this Thursday.
“Luis now cannot go to Colombia, he has trained normally. He has decided that being around the squad is a safe place for him. And so, he has traveled and is with us, he is available,” said the strategist.
In a few minutes it will be known if Díaz is part of the starting team to face this match, after the news of his father’s freedom is a reality.
The Colombian had already reappeared with a goal last weekend in the match against Luton Town. When he scored he revealed the message on his shirt: “Freedom for Dad.”
SPORTS
