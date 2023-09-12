Tuesday, September 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz, in alarm at a concentration in Colombia: his brother was injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz, in alarm at a concentration in Colombia: his brother was injured

Close


Close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Photo:

EFE and Vanexa Romero. TIME

Luis Diaz.

The footballer received the news in Chile, where he is getting ready for the game this Tuesday.

In the midst of the concentration of Colombia selection In Santiago de Chile, bad news shook the tranquility of Luis Fernando Diazfigure of the national team led by Néstor Lorenzo.

See also  Selection Colombia: keys to a call with controversy

It was about the state of his brother’s health, Roller Diazwho suffered a traffic accident on his motorcycle, this Monday, September 11.

What happened?

The events occurred in Barrancas, Guajira. According to reports, Roller was riding his motorcycle and suffered the incident, which left him with a cut on his head.

‘Lucho’ Díaz’s brother had to be transferred from the emergency room to a clinic in the municipality of San Juan del Cesar.

However, the medical reports brought peace of mind to Luis Díaz and his entire family, since Roller did not suffer any serious injuries. Although he hit his head severely, there was no organ involvement or fractures.

According to El Heraldo, the young man spent a few hours under observation while he stabilized and was taken to a room at the San Juan del Cesar medical center, in La Guajira.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

See also  The injured and suspended players at FC Barcelona to face Real Madrid on Thursday in the Copa del Rey

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Luis #Díaz #alarm #concentration #Colombia #brother #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Drew Barrymore provokes the wrath of writers by announcing the return of her television show

Drew Barrymore provokes the wrath of writers by announcing the return of her television show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result