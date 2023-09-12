Luis Díaz, in alarm at a concentration in Colombia: his brother was injured

In the midst of the concentration of Colombia selection In Santiago de Chile, bad news shook the tranquility of Luis Fernando Diazfigure of the national team led by Néstor Lorenzo.

It was about the state of his brother’s health, Roller Diazwho suffered a traffic accident on his motorcycle, this Monday, September 11.

What happened?

The events occurred in Barrancas, Guajira. According to reports, Roller was riding his motorcycle and suffered the incident, which left him with a cut on his head.

‘Lucho’ Díaz’s brother had to be transferred from the emergency room to a clinic in the municipality of San Juan del Cesar.

However, the medical reports brought peace of mind to Luis Díaz and his entire family, since Roller did not suffer any serious injuries. Although he hit his head severely, there was no organ involvement or fractures.

According to El Heraldo, the young man spent a few hours under observation while he stabilized and was taken to a room at the San Juan del Cesar medical center, in La Guajira.

#Barrancas The brother of Guajiro star Luis Díaz suffered a traffic accident in the municipality of Barrancas, when he was traveling on a motorcycle. Roller Díaz had a cut on his head and was taken from the emergency room to a clinic in the municipality of San Juan del Cesar. pic.twitter.com/x7ouqzIU5o — Diario La Guajira (@DiarioLaGuajira) September 11, 2023

