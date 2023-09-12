Luis Díaz, in alarm at a concentration in Colombia: his brother was injured

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz.
EFE and Vanexa Romero. TIME
Luis Diaz.
The footballer received the news in Chile, where he is getting ready for the game this Tuesday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
In the midst of the concentration of Colombia selection In Santiago de Chile, bad news shook the tranquility of Luis Fernando Diazfigure of the national team led by Néstor Lorenzo.
It was about the state of his brother’s health, Roller Diazwho suffered a traffic accident on his motorcycle, this Monday, September 11.
What happened?
The events occurred in Barrancas, Guajira. According to reports, Roller was riding his motorcycle and suffered the incident, which left him with a cut on his head.
‘Lucho’ Díaz’s brother had to be transferred from the emergency room to a clinic in the municipality of San Juan del Cesar.
However, the medical reports brought peace of mind to Luis Díaz and his entire family, since Roller did not suffer any serious injuries. Although he hit his head severely, there was no organ involvement or fractures.
According to El Heraldo, the young man spent a few hours under observation while he stabilized and was taken to a room at the San Juan del Cesar medical center, in La Guajira.
#Barrancas The brother of Guajiro star Luis Díaz suffered a traffic accident in the municipality of Barrancas, when he was traveling on a motorcycle. Roller Díaz had a cut on his head and was taken from the emergency room to a clinic in the municipality of San Juan del Cesar. pic.twitter.com/x7ouqzIU5o
— Diario La Guajira (@DiarioLaGuajira) September 11, 2023
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
More sports news
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #alarm #concentration #Colombia #brother #injured
Leave a Reply