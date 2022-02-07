In louis diaz everything is speed, like his game, like his self-confidence with the ball. On Friday he arrived in Liverpool, he arrived like the new one, there were hugs and smiles, he had his first training session, and yesterday he was already on the pitch, playing, running, dribbling, assisting a goal, stealing the first applause from the fans, everything fast, everything very fast, as is everything in it.

The ‘dream debut’

Diaz didn’t need that the adaptation, that to get ready. That speech does not go with him. He could have waited for this FA Cup match against Cardiff on the bench, while he gained some confidence, or in the stands, but this footballer doesn’t like to wait, why, if what he had in front of him was the pitch and the ball and the possibility of its premiere at Anfield. The new DT of him, Jurgen Kloppseems excited, that’s why he didn’t hesitate, he called him in the second half to get ready, and Díaz, with his new red clothing, little black gloves on his hands and the usual simple look, stood at the substitution line.

They were 57 minutes, he replaced his teammate Jones, came in, crouched down and touched the English grass, like someone who touches it to make sure it’s not a dream. He crossed himself, as he always does, closing his eyes like someone praying, as he jogged onto the field with his hands pointing to the sky. In the background, the roar of applause welcomed him. Fans waiting for him. And everything like that, everything so fast. Díaz woke up from the dream, opened his eyes and was already on the field, being the first colombian who plays with that heavy shirt.

And right away, Díaz took out his repertoire, so that no one would be disappointed, so that no one would have any doubts. A fast attack allowed him to steal the ball from an opponent, who did not see or feel it; he disarmed him like a child, he advanced close to the last line and made a pass back, the public standing up, Klopp readying the shout, the rival defense confused, all of Colombia looking at the screen, Diego Jota could not define, perhaps he did not expect such a thing Diaz’s audacity, took him by surprise, the ball touched him and stayed at the feet of Takumi Minaminowho came from behind, attentive to the play, and put in his shot to score Liverpool’s second goal, and ran to the side to celebrate, but the eyes did not fall on Minamino, but on that Colombian who scored the goal, who left samples of his skill.

hug and scare

A new hug gave Klopp to ‘Lucho’ in his debut. There are two in less than 48 hours. See also Genoa, took the Swiss full-back Hefti

Colombia vibrated with that score from Liverpool, because Díaz generates that, he has that charisma that makes the country want him to do well in the Premier League. your great pass It immediately flooded social networks. His statistics indicate that he played 38 minutes, he was right 95 percent of his 20 passes, he touched the ball 36 times. He played on the left, as expected, from where he wreaks havoc.

There was only a moment of anguish, a tinge of drama for the dream debut. It was when Díaz fell to the ground and received a stamp on the knee. He lasted a few moments lying there, lamenting, while Klopp’s face was filled with terror. It was just a false alarm. Diaz stood up and went on with his business. “He is bruised in the knee. He has his first assist and he has his first scar. I don’t think he is serious. Welcome to England!”indicated the DT at the end of the match that Liverpool won 3-1, relieved.

Klopp tucked him in at the end with another affectionate hug, strong, stronger than the one that hit him in the clubhouse the day they met. And Díaz clung to him, like someone hugging someone they’ve known for a long time.

“The goal he set up against Taki was absolutely incredible, high pressure, counter pressure, I love it, then Taki finished it off.”said the German.

And the English press showered him with praise. “The Colombian it took only 10 minutes to make its presence felt in Merseyside. There would be no debut goal for the £49m man after he replaced Curtis Jones shortly before the hour mark. But that didn’t matter, as he was instrumental in booking Liverpool’s place in the fifth round of the FA Cup,” the Liverpool Echo reported.

In The Mirror, one of the most widely read newspapers on British soil, they referred precisely to the scene of the coup. “A positive for Klopp will have been seeing Diaz unabashedly going deep to show his team-mates as they looked to take the sting out of any idea Cardiff had of mounting a comeback. Then there was concern for Diaz after he lay on the grass in a grimace of agony having taken a hard fall after attempting a headbutt.”.

The premiere was fast, like the play that Díaz created for the goal. This is how his stage at Liverpool started.

PAUL ROMERO

SPORTS