The Colombian striker Liverpool EnglishLuis Diazcontinues to have outstanding performances and at this end of the year in the national and international balances his name comes to light.

Last day, the guajiro was chosen by Four Four Two magazine as one of the 100 most outstanding players on the planet.

Last day, the guajiro was chosen by Four Four Two magazine as one of the 100 most outstanding players on the planet.

In the list of the 100 best of the year there is only one Colombian footballer, the player Luis Díaz, from Liverpool.

Lucho had an outstanding year in which he shone with the Colombia selection in the World Cup qualifiers, and with Los Reds in the Premier League He has been valuable in his contribution day to date.

For this reason, Luis Díaz is ranked 53rd in the ranking, surpassing players like Benzema (96), Toni Kroos (65) or Gavi (63), among other figures.

And now?

Díaz's transfer, according to Transfermarkt, costs 75 million euros on the international market.

In recent days, information was leaked that the Barcelona of Spain I was interested in the forward. It was said that the offer was 90 million euros, but paid over three years, something that ultimately did not happen.

Díaz, without a doubt, is the Colombian player who leads the ranking of the most sought-after player in the world, accompanied by Jefferson Lermaplayer of the Crystal Palace from England, whose pass costs 20 million euros.

Jéfferson Lerma, Crystal Palace player,

follows them Luis Sinisterra, of Bournemouth, with 17 million euros, like Jhon Jader Durán of Aston Villa.

follows them Luis Sinisterra, of Bournemouth, with 17 million euros, like Jhon Jader Durán of Aston Villa.

The batch of the 10 best is complemented by: Wilmar Barrios (14 million), Juan Camilo Hernández (13), Jhon Córdoba (12), Jhon Janer Lucumí (11) and Daniel Muñoz (10 million).