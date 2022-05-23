Liverpool, with the Premier League lost, is already setting its sights on the final of the Champions League next Saturday against Real Madrid, with the Colombian Luis Díaz as a figure.

“Thank you so much for your brilliant support this season. It has been an incredible journey that this very special team has taken us. There have been many memorable moments. We have one game left. See you in Paris,” Liverpool said on social media.

The club recovered this Sunday for the cause Mohamed Salah, who missed the last game with a muscle problem and played the last half hour against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Egyptian scored a goal and secured the Golden Boot, which he shares with Heung-min Son.

Jürgen Klopp continues with the doubts of Virgil Van Dijk, that he did not play a minute in the victory against Wolves and that he was not present against Southampton last Tuesday.

Diaz has been one of the key players. Since his arrival at the club, he has been trusted by Klopp during the 13 games he has played in the Premier League, At least the statistics confirm it.

Statistics don’t lie

The Guajiro striker scored four goals and made three assists, finishing 38 times to the opposite goal and he was the architect of 20 important passes for an average of 77 percent in reference to the delivery of the ball.

The data from the SofaScore portal clearly shows that the Colombian has been important and without adding what he has done in the League Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League.



