louis diaz It took him just over a week to play his first game as a starter for Liverpool. Although he did not score in his Premier League debut, his performance against Leicester left some good impressions.

One of those who most highlighted the Colombian’s performance in the team led by Jürgen Klopp was a former Liverpool star, former attacker Michael Owen.



Michael Owen’s opinion on Díaz’s debut

The forward, World Cup player in France-98, Korea and Japan 2002 and Germany 2006, who also played for Real Madrid, surprised with a phrase about Díaz’s performance: “We were drooling with him,” Owen said on the BT Sport channel, quoted by The Mirror newspaper.

“Don’t get me wrong, he hasn’t done anything in particular that makes you think, ‘Wow, he’s created an incredible opportunity,’ but I love his sharpness,” Owen said.

“He looks fast, he looks alive, he looks like he presses the ball, he doesn’t mind running to the players and beating them,” he added.

Owen highlighted Diaz’s quick adaptation to the team. “I think he looks like a Liverpool player, it really looks like he’s going to fit into this team like a glove. Brilliant player. Already from the brief cameo appearance so far, he looks like he suits that red shirt.”

Diaz’s adaptation is highlighted by the press

The Mirror’s analysis compared what happened with Díaz with the arrival of other referents of Klopp’s current squad, such as Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho, who had a harder time integrating into the team’s game and even came to be on the sidelines for several weeks.

Diaz had already played his first game for Liverpool in the FA Cup on October 6, when he entered the second leg in the game that his team beat Cardiff City 3-1. In that game, the guajiro provided an assist.

