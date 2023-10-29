The National Police continues to search for the kidnappers of the parents of the Colombian Liverpool soccer player Luis Díaz, who were detained this Saturday afternoon.

Luis Manuel Díaz and Silenis Marulanda were kidnapped while they were traveling in a truck they owned. Armed men on motorcycles intercepted them.

The quick action of the Police meant that the mother of the attacker from the Colombian National Team and Liverpool was quickly released. President Gustavo Petro himself revealed that ‘operation padlock’ continues so that the father also regains her freedom.

In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz’s mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 28, 2023

A video published on social networks shows the first images of those who could be the material authors of the kidnapping, which shook world football and has generated various reactions of rejection.

In the video, obtained with a security camera, you can see the moment when the van of the guajiro’s parents advances along a road and immediately afterward a motorcycle passes by following them.

News in development.

