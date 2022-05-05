Six-time Champions League winners Liverpool take on thirteen-time champions Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2018 final for this season’s title.

The ‘Reds’ beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, while Madrid beat Manchester City 6-5 in a thrilling tie.

The final match will be played on Saturday, May 28, starting at 2 pm (Colombian time) at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, located north of Paris, and which has a capacity of more than 80,000 spectators, which makes it one of the largest stadiums in Europe.

Ballots

As Uefa reported at the end of April, a total of 52,000 tickets out of the 75,000 (stadium capacity for the final) were made available to fans and the general public. The two teams that reach the final receive 20,000 each, while 12,000 tickets went on sale to fans around the world via UEFA.com.

The prices for this final were:

Category 4: 70 euros ($300,810)

Category 3: €180 ($773,512)

Category 2: €490 ($2,105,673)

Category 1: €690 ($2,963,728)

Category 1 : Central position

Category 2 – Seating area separate from Category 1 and Category 3 areas

Category 3 – Mainly behind the goals

Category 4 – Behind the goals in the upper and lower levels.

However, Uefa reported that the ticket request window is now closed and it is no longer possible to request tickets.

All applicants who applied have already been notified of the outcome of their application.

If you were lucky enough to have applied for the ticket allocation draw, keep in mind that your budget must include tickets and lodging. in several travel agencies the plane tickets for that weekend are already sold out. It is estimated that a trip in the previous week, to Saint-Denis, is approximately 7 million pesos, round trip from Colombia.

