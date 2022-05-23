Liverpool brushed the glory of winning the Premier League and dreamed for many minutes of the surprise, but Manchester City’s victory against Aston Villa made the ‘Red’ victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-1) inconsequential.

Although he did not win the title, there are very good things in this Liverpool who has an interesting duel with Real Madrid for the Champions League title next Saturday.

juicy prize



Alisson Becker of Liverpool and Ederson Moraes of Manchester City they shared the Premier League Golden Glove, with 20 clean sheets each.

This award, unlike other leagues, is not awarded for the percentage of goals conceded, but by the number of clean sheets.

It is the third wound for Ederson, who also won it in the previous two seasons, and the second for Alisson, who took it in 2018-2019.

The Brazilian goalkeepers beat Hugo Lloris, who finished third with 16 clean fences, and Edouard Mendy, who was fourth with 14.

The same way, the prize for being second in the Premier League is not at all insignificant, on the contrary, it is a juicy sum.

It is noted that Liverpool won 41.8 million pounds sterling, just over 200,000 million Colombian pesos, for that second place in the tournament.

