Liverpool qualified this Sunday for the round of 16 (5th round) of the English Cup by beating Norwich, a second division team, 5-2, two days after the surprise announcement of the departure of coach Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The Reds dominated the current ninth-placed team in the Championship to extend a great start to the season. They lead the Premier League after 21 games, are qualified for the final of the League Cup and remain in contention in the Europa League and the English Cup.

The Liverpool players gave a great victory to their coach on Sunday, in office since October 2015, in a match full of goals and marked by the displays of affection from the Anfield public towards Klopp, with songs and banners.

“It's great that the fans show love, we need to be pushed on the field. We need the public, but they don't think about the coach. We have to forget about it for a while and give everything like crazy against each opponent. That's what we will do on Wednesday in the next opportunity,” Klopp said about the next match, against Chelsea.

Curtis Jones (16) and the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez (28) launched the festival of local goals to which Ben Gibson (22) responded at first. In the second half, Diogo Jota (53) and Virgil van Dijk (63) increased the gap on the scoreboard, before a great goal for the visitors from Spaniard Borja Sainz. The Dutchman Ryan Gravenverch decorated the scoreboard at the end of the game (90+5).

Lucho's luxury

Luis Díaz was a starter for Liverpool.

The Colombian Luis Diaz He was a substitute in this match but came on in the 79th minute to contribute in the final minutes of the match.

Lucho did not score, but he made himself noticed with a luxurious play that sparked applause. It was the play that preceded the fifth goal of the game.

Lucho received an aerial pass and lowered it cross-legged, in a great display of his individual ability.

When he brought the ball down, the Colombian made a series of fakes before centering the ball for his teammate Bradley, who assisted on the fifth goal, scored by Gravenberch.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

With EFE

More sports news