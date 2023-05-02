Luis Diaz He was important in Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham, on matchday 34 of the Premier League.

Díaz returned to the starting lineup, after having been a substitute and having entered the second half in matches against Nottingham and Leeds.

This time, the striker received the confidence of DT, Jurgen Klopp was the starter and after five minutes he responded with the 2-0 score.



Díaz came out at minute 17 of the second half to give Diogo Jota minutes.

Diaz, one hundred percent

In statements to the official Liverpool media, the Colombian spoke about what his stay in the team has been like.

“Since I came here, I have always wanted to give absolutely everything, one hundred percent all the time. It’s a dream come true, so I always want to be performing at my best levelDiaz said.

“I also had some help in the form of my teammates who helped me get used to football and the language and made me feel comfortable and at ease. They have made me feel at home in every training session, and all these were important factors for me to adapt much faster,” he added.

“But from the beginning and going forward, it was about having a lot of desire and the desire to progress and give my best every game. That’s pretty much all it really is.”

Lucho’s phrases

Luis Diaz, with Liverpool.

Self-criticism: “It’s no secret that it hasn’t been the season that we all wanted. But now we have to take stock and be aware of what we haven’t been doing so well in order to change things and improve… that’s why we train every days and then with every game we look at things thoroughly. Then we can carry these improvements that we worked on to the next game and aim to fix things.”



Present: “We need to continue to do that, stay focused and in the zone and stick together even more than ever before, because we know it’s up to us as a group of players to fix things.”

Friendship with Núñe: “We spend almost every second together from the moment we walk into training to the moment we leave… It’s really great to have him as a teammate now and I’m very proud to play alongside him because I know what a good player he is. and his skill and quality offers us a lot as a team.”

Ballon d’Or 2022 nomination: “I was very happy and grateful to God for what I went through when I found out about that. Being nominated was fantastic news for me on a personal level because I had always dreamed of being in those places and on those lists. So it was incredible for me and my family too.”

