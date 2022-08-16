Luis Díaz: his great goal from another angle and with ambient sound, spectacular

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz’s goal cry.
Luis Díaz’s goal cry.
The Colombian rescued Liverpool with this tremendous score.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 16, 2022, 06:48 AM
A great goal from the Colombian Louis Diaz relieved the Liverpool that he could get a greater punishment in his staging at Anfield against Crystal Palace, that he did not take advantage of his advantage in the scoreboard or the numerical superiority in the last half hour, when the reds were left with ten due to the naive expulsion of the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez.
Diaz, Salvador
When the South American striker fell into the trap of the Danish Joachim Andersen and saw the red card, there were 33 minutes left to play and Patrick Vieira’s London team won by one goal to nil. Everything was uphill for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who still haven’t won in the new season: two games and two draws.
Now he gave in against Palace, at Anfield, where he did not lose all last season.
It was Luis Díaz who came to the rescue of his team who balanced the situation with ten men. The Colombian picked up a ball on the left wing, dodged several rivals until he found the crescent of the area. He saw a hole and executed a great shot that went past Guaita.
The goal aroused immediate praise. “Amazing, Luis Diaz,” said the former Spanish defender Carles Puyol on his Twitter account.
Another angle of the goal
A special Liverpool camera followed Lucho and captured the Colombian’s movements from another angle, almost from the pitch.
The attacker did his thing, with his most lethal play and scored a real goal to rescue Liverpool.
SPORTS
more sports news
August 16, 2022, 06:48 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #great #goal #angle #ambient #sound #spectacular
Leave a Reply