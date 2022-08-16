Luis Díaz: his great goal from another angle and with ambient sound, spectacular

A great goal from the Colombian Louis Diaz relieved the Liverpool that he could get a greater punishment in his staging at Anfield against Crystal Palace, that he did not take advantage of his advantage in the scoreboard or the numerical superiority in the last half hour, when the reds were left with ten due to the naive expulsion of the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez.

Diaz, Salvador

When the South American striker fell into the trap of the Danish Joachim Andersen and saw the red card, there were 33 minutes left to play and Patrick Vieira’s London team won by one goal to nil. Everything was uphill for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who still haven’t won in the new season: two games and two draws.

Now he gave in against Palace, at Anfield, where he did not lose all last season.

It was Luis Díaz who came to the rescue of his team who balanced the situation with ten men. The Colombian picked up a ball on the left wing, dodged several rivals until he found the crescent of the area. He saw a hole and executed a great shot that went past Guaita.

The goal aroused immediate praise. “Amazing, Luis Diaz,” said the former Spanish defender Carles Puyol on his Twitter account.

Another angle of the goal

A special Liverpool camera followed Lucho and captured the Colombian’s movements from another angle, almost from the pitch.

The attacker did his thing, with his most lethal play and scored a real goal to rescue Liverpool.

