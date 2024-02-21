You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz's father.
The Colombian scored Liverpool's third goal.
The guajiro Luis Diaz was present on the scoreboard, in the victory of Liverpool against him Luton, in a match that was not easy, since the rival started winning in the first half.
Luis Díaz was not as good as in other games, when the team needed him it was difficult for him to score, but he did it in the second half and when the game was already in favor of his squad, 2-1.
The video says it all…
The striker scored the third goal and went to celebrate in the stands, near the box where his father was, Manéwho after his kidnapping lives and England.
Mané showed his joy after his son's goal and celebrated wildly, with gestures of happiness and a message to his son who was a figure on the playing field.
