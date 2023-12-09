The Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz He contributed to Liverpool’s 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace, in a Premier League match played this Saturday.

The Colombian was well neutralized by the Palace players, but achieved greater freedom in the final minutes.

Precisely, at the end of the game, Lucho was the protagonist by receiving a pass into the void and finishing in a great way to beat the goalkeeper.

Lucho ran to celebrate a new goal, but unfortunately the score was disallowed for being offside.

In any case, Liverpool, who started losing, took the three points and assumed partial leadership, waiting for Arsenal’s match against Aston Villa.

In stoppage time, with all of Crystal Palace locked up and asking for time, the young Harvey Elliott took the ball and nailed it next to the post to complete Liverpool’s ninth comeback, defeating the ‘Eagles’ and placing themselves at the top of the Premier League. League (1-2).

The ‘Reds’, who played the last 20 minutes with one more player, lifted Jean-Philippe Mateta’s initial goal with a goal from Mohamed Salah rebound and Elliott’s great goal. As happened last week against Fulham, Liverpool needed a miracle at the last minute to take the three points.

SPORTS WITH EFE

More sports news