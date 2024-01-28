He Liverpool qualified this Sunday for the round of 16 (5th round) of the England Cup by winning 5-2 against Norwich, second division team, two days after the surprise announcement of the departure of coach Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The Reds dominated the current ninth-placed team in the Championship to extend a great start to the season.

They lead the Premier League After 21 rounds, they are classified for the final of the League Cup and remain in contention in the Europa League and the English Cup.

The Liverpool players gave a great victory to their coach on Sunday, in office since October 2015, in a match full of goals and marked by the displays of affection from the Anfield public towards Klopp, with songs and banners.

“It's great that the fans show love, we need to be pushed on the field. We need the public, but they don't think about the coach. We have to forget about it for a while and give everything like crazy against each opponent. That's what we will do on Wednesday in the next opportunity,” Klopp said about the next duel, against the Chelsea.

Curtis Jones (16) and the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez (28) launched the festival of local goals to which they responded at first Ben Gibson (22).

In the second half, Diogo Jota (53) and Virgil van Dijk (63) increased the distance on the scoreboard, before a great goal for the visitors from the Spanish Borja Sainz. The Dutch Ryan Gravenverch decorated the scoreboard at the end of the game (90+5).

Liverpool's first game since Jurgen announced he will leave the club at the end of the season. The entire stadium welcoming Kloppo with “You'll never walk alone.” Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/xW8usmkg0k — Central Judge (@Juezcentral) January 28, 2024

“It was the first time since the coach's announcement, in the stadium with all the fans. It was clear that it was going to be different. But within the team nothing has changed,” said Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk.

“We have to manage this noise. My job as captain is to make sure it doesn't reach our players,” he added. In the fifth round, the equivalent of the round of 16, Liverpool will host another second division team at the end of February: it will be Watford or Southmapton, forced to play a replay after their 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Manchester United will close Sunday's Cup day at the home of modest 4th division Newport (4:30 p.m. GMT) while Wolverhampton also advanced after winning 2-0 in the 'Black Country Derby' at the home of West Bromwich Albion.

The draw for the round of 16, carried out during the break of the match

Liverpool, matched the defending champion Manchester City with the Luton Townamong other notable parties.

