Luis Díaz, the most important Colombian international of the moment, will be part of Liverpool’s starting attack against Bournemouth on the second date of the English Premier League, the first home game of the new season, (9 am, Star+ TV).

Exactly a year ago, Liverpool gave the same rival a historic 9-0 win, with a double from the guajiro, which opened and closed the rosary of goals.

“I am very excited this year, the truth; I feel that it will be too good for me personally (sic) because of how I worked and did the preseason and in each training session. This year we are going to achieve many more things than last year, ”he said in a statement to ESPN.

“I feel that this year will be good for me”#SportsCenter Luis Díaz’s start with a goal in Liverpool excites him for his third Premier League campaign. Do not miss this Saturday Liverpool vs. Bournemouth LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE by #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/O4OGyA6gXj – ESPN Colombia (@ESPNColombia) August 17, 2023

It should be remembered that Díaz, 26, suffered a knee injury in October of last year, reappeared and relapsed from the same injury in December, and was only able to play again in April of this year.

“I will try to score many goals. This year I want them to be many, as well as assists. I will try to do my best, give one hundred percent and play happy to be able to contribute to the team with goals and assists”reiterated the player, who this year has the number 7.

The illusion of Luis Díaz with the Colombian National Team

Díaz is the offensive pillar and the top star of the Colombian National Team, which on September 7 opens the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in Barranquilla.

On the first day of the Premier, a week ago, Liverpool drew 1-1 against Chelsea. Diaz opened the account.

