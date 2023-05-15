Luis Diaz, headline: Liverpool vs. Leicester LIVE, follow the Premier League match

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The peasant is from the game in the key duel for European aspirations.
With three more dates aheadLuis Díaz is the starter this Monday in the match that his team, Liverpool, plays against Leicester City in the Premier League.
The peasant is part of Klopp’s outpost at the ‘Foxes’ house. Liverpool’s goal is to add to stay ahead of Manchester United, who is staying with the last place that the English league gives to the Champions League.
Liverpool, with Luis Diaz, vs. Leicester LIVE
Liverpool, to win away from home
Diaz, headline at Liverpool
The guajiro goes in the attack trident with Salah and Gakpo.
⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐
This is how we line up to take on Leicester City tonight 🔴#LEILIV
—Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2023
