Luis Diaz, headline! Liverpool draw with Wolverhampton, LIVE

Liverpool.
The peasant’s team must win to keep the dream of the British crown alive.
May 22, 2022, 11:19 AM
Liverpool is played this Sunday, at 10 am, the last chance to win the Premier League title. Jürgen Klopp’s side, who punctured in a draw against Tottenham Hotspur a few weeks ago, must beat Wolverhampton in the last game of the tournament to keep their hopes alive.
For Liverpool to be the champion, the ‘Reds’ must beat the ‘wolves’ and wait for Manchester City to lose or draw against Aston Villa.
To accomplish the feat, Klopp put the Colombian Luis Díaz as the starter.
Follow live the minute by minute of Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton from the last date of the Premier League.
lineups
This is how we line up for the final day of the @premierleague season 👊🔴
Divock Origi misses out with a minor muscle issue.#LIVWOL
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022
Minute by minute
SPORTS
