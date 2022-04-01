Luis Díaz, the star of Liverpool, is already preparing details for his return to the English courts after the harsh elimination of Colombia on the way to the World Cup in Qatar.

The ‘red’ team faces Watford del ‘Cucho’ Hernández this Saturday, at 6:30 am, Colombian time, for date 31 of the Premier League.

Waiting to find out if ‘Lucho’ will be active, the peasant received new praise from a man inside Liverpool: Stewart Downing.

(You may be interested in: ‘Hayya Hayya’: listen to the first official song of the Qatar 2022 World Cup).

Luis Díaz and more praise for his level

Luis Dïaz celebrates goal with Liverpool.

Stewart Downing, an English midfielder who made 91 appearances for Liverpool between 2011 and 2013, said he is impressed by Luis Díaz. In fact, he did not hesitate to compare him with the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, who has been one of the great figures of the club in the last decade.

“Diaz has been brilliant. The first thing I look at when a player arrives in the Premier League is their physical appearance. How do they handle all of that? But it seems that he likes her. He gets stuck, bounces back up and goes again…” Downing commented, in dialogue with ‘Goal’.

“Luis Suarez was a bit like that. He had all the ability in the world, but he also had that burning desire to never give up. I look at Diaz and I see that same desire.”English added.

(Also: Why is Ramón Jesurún in Qatar if Colombia was left out of the World Cup?).

As has been the general trend, Downing acknowledged that ‘Lucho’ has had an incredible adaptation process. In him, the trust of Klopp, his coach, has been vital: “It helps Diaz that the team is winning and that they have amazing players around them. The coach has been able to dip him in and out, pick which games he starts and when he comes off the bench.. She’s been able to find his feet, and it looks like she’s been here for years. She says a lot about him that she was able to do that.”

“Many clubs were chasing Diaz, I know Everton, Spurs, Leeds were looking, but it couldn’t have turned out better for him, I don’t think so. He chose the best option and Liverpool have a great player,” Downing concluded.

SPORTS