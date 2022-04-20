Thursday, April 21, 2022
Luis Diaz has the great Gary Neville at his feet: ‘My God, what a player!’

April 20, 2022
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz celebrates his goal for Liverpool against Manchester.

The former Manchester United footballer said it was “depressing” to see how he defeated his former club.

Luis Díaz needed only seventy minutes in the match between Liverpool and Manchester United to shine with a great goal and a stupendous assist.

This Wednesday, when 24 hours have not yet passed since his outstanding performance, most of the British media open their portals with dozens of praises for ‘Lucho’. That of Gary Neville, a history of Manchester United, one of the most reviewed.

‘My God, what a player!’

louis diaz

“Honestly, it’s absolutely depressing”Gary Neville commented on his personal podcast after the match between Liverpool and Manchester United. The former defender’s words have to do with his passion for the ‘red devils’, who fell 0-4.

“Since I saw him play in the Carabao Cup final, which was the first time I saw him live, because it is until you see a player live that you discover his talent, I saw that he is playing on the left side and I see him from a right back perspective. So I have a very good eye for what I wouldn’t have liked and what I would like, and I thought ‘My God, what a player he is!'” expressed the man who participated for several years with the English team.

“His tenacity, his skill, his rhythm, his fight, his spirit… everything! They have five world-class strikers. They (Liverpool) have found another!” Neville concluded.

SPORTS

