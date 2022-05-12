Luis Díaz’s great moment in a Liverpool shirt has been highlighted as one of the great events of the European football season. Precisely because of his great performances, some media have begun to evaluate his statistics in detail.

These days, the portal ‘Be Soccer’ highlighted ‘Lucho’ in a list of players with the most undefeated in the current season in Europe. According to your figures, the peasant has remained on the court for 29 games without knowing defeat. These data proclaim him as ‘the footballer in the leagues of the old continent who has spent the longest time without losing a game’.

A controversial article in the ‘Liverpool Echo’, the leading newspaper in the city where ‘Lucho’ has been shining, was added to this assertion in the last few hours. Everything, because according to its title, “Cristiano Ronaldo has already been overtaken by Luis Diaz and Real Madrid should be concerned”.

What does the ‘Echo’ article say?

‘I fight’, in action with the ‘reds’.

“There is no doubt that Luis Díaz is in English football like a fish in water. The start of his career at Liverpool has been so impressive that he was recently highlighted in an article by ‘The Guardian’ as the best signing in the Premier League of 2021/22. Not only the January window, the whole season”, is the first paragraph of the mentioned text of the ‘Echo’.

Then, the author Andrew Beasly, who is the one who signs the text, exposes the importance of ‘Lucho’ (goals and assists) in the last Liverpool games. This, to say:

“Since Ronaldo did not score or assist in the round of 16 (of the Champions League) when Manchester United were eliminated by Atlético de Madrid, Diaz has more goal contributions than him in Europe and in the ‘big six’ league games in the last four months.”

“It would be better if Chelsea and Real Madrid keep a very close eye on the Colombian for the next few weeks”it reads at the end of the text.

