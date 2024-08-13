During the last 24 hours all kinds of rumors have been circulating about the Colombian Luis Diaz, who is focused on the preseason of Liverpool. Media of Spain and England They talk about a possible departure from Arne Slot’s team, the Manchester City I would be behind the Colombian, but the track is very complicated.

Fought was experiencing a quiet transfer market after months of rumours and speculation that put him in the orbit of the PSG, Barcelona and teams from Italy. That peace of mind was shattered on Monday with information revealed by the Spanish media.

According to Sports World, he Barcelona had reactivated the track of the player born in Barracas (La Guajira) After the “no” of his great objective, the Spanish Nico Williams. Deco, the Catalans’ sporting director, has always been an admirer of the Colombian who has just scored a double in a pre-season friendly.

Luis Diaz is placed in Manchester

The bomb exploded this Tuesday with information that the journalist explained Mark Benedict from El Chiringuito, who stated that the Manchester City reached an agreement with Colombian Luis Díaz for five seasons.

“Agreement between Luis Díaz and Manchester City for the next 5 years. City are willing to pay 70 million euros,” explains the Spanish journalist from the programme who said the night before that Barcelona were going all out to sign the Colombian.

Manchester City would not be the destination for Luis Díaz

This information generated a certain echo in the United Kingdomwhere they are not clear about this rumor and explain that the information is totally false. The first to deny Lucho’s arrival in Manchester was Fabrizio Romano, expert in the European transfer market.

“Manchester City sources deny any agreement with Luis Diaz following recent reports,” he said on social media.

Sam Leejournalist from The Athleticcontinued along the same lines and pointed out that “there is no truth” in the information reported in El Chiringuito. “Please understand that there is no truth in what Luis Diaz said. It was a really fun 15 minutes.”

The journalist Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail He said that Liverpool have not received any offers for the former Junior de Barranquilla player. “No Liverpool club has contacted Luis Díaz. Definitely not Manchester City. I have no idea where that story came from.”

To the offices of the Liverpool No one has asked about the star of the Colombian national team, who could be a key piece in the new project that Dutch coach Arne Slot is putting together.

In addition, the Red team has the upper hand, since it has signed the Guajiro until 2027 and does not intend to loan the player for less than 75 million euros, a figure that very few can afford.

Manchester City It would be one of the few teams with the checkbook to pay that amount – the same amount received from the sale of Argentine Julián Álvarez to Atlético de Madrid – but its squad already has two players for that amount. left wing, Belgian Jeremy Doku and Englishman Jack Grealish.

