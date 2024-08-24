Liverpool return to play this Sunday in the second round of the Premier League, in a home match against Brentford, in which the presence of the Colombian is expected Luis Diaz.

During Friday’s practice before the game, the Colombian had a fun moment in a particular challenge.

Together with his Hungarian partner Dominik SzoboszlaiThey played a game of trying to score a goal with a shot from behind the goal, challenged by a member of the technical staff who challenged them to score that goal even under a bet.

Lucho’s attempt turned the ball and went very close, missing his shot. But after repeating the bet in front of the technical staff member, the Hungarian took his turn and scored the unexpected goal, unleashing laughter and euphoria in Lucho.

Luis Díaz is sharpening his aim not only for Sunday’s match but also because the Colombian national team will be called up for the next World Cup qualifying games against Peru and Argentina.

