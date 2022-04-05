During his time in Portugal, with Porto, Luis Díaz had only been able to score a goal against Benfica. He did it in the Super Cup of that country, on December 22, 2020. Now he scored again, and at an important moment in his career and for his new club, Liverpool.

Díaz had a great performance in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, by enabling Sadio Mané for the second goal for the Reds and then, in the closing of the game, getting the third goal.

(Also read: Benfica vs. Liverpool: see Luis Díaz’s great goal here, video)

Luis Díaz’s victory report after beating Benfica

“This is the moment I was waiting for, to come back here and play a great game. I wanted to help the team, the important thing was that we got the result”. Diaz told ESPN.

The player acknowledged Benfica’s reaction, which came to lead 1-2 and came close to drawing, until a goal of his gave Jürgen Klopp and his team peace of mind.

“I think that with the goal they scored, it was normal that they wanted to go out and look for the match, they did well, but then the goal that I scored comes out and we can take the win,” added the Colombian attacker.

(In other news: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, questioned by the Turin prosecutor’s office)

How’s it going with English? This Diaz said

In the mixed zone, Díaz was asked about the fact that he has not yet been able to learn English, something that his coach has already emphasized on a couple of occasions.

“Very happy and happy to be here in such a great team. Without a doubt, I have to start taking English classes, I hope I can learn it quickly, the important thing is that I am doing things well. I want to thank the team for all the work”, he concluded.

SPORTS