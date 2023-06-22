Luis Díaz, happy for his goal with the Colombian National Team, left an emotional message

The Colombia selection He finished his preparation prior to the start of the qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in September with great balance, after the victories against Iraq and Germany.

One of the good news from the recent European tour, in addition to the victories against Iraq and Germany, it was the return with a goal for Luis Díaz.

Díaz, happy with his goal

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal against Germany Photo: Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

Diaz, figure of the Liverpool, He has had a difficult year due to the injury from which he took six months to recover.

After his return to the courts, he was ready to return to the national team, and he did it with a great goal.

Díaz scored the first goal in the historic win against Germany. A day later, the attacker expressed himself on his social networks.

“Happy for the victory, for the good feelings of the team and for returning to the goal with the national team,” Lucho began by saying about his score, a great header.

Then, he sent a message to the country and thanks for the support. “I take this opportunity to thank all those who supported us in these matches, their encouragement and messages are important to us. Let’s go Colombia.”

