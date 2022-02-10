And the day of Luis Díaz’s debut in the Premier League arrivedr. He started against Leicester in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory. He did not score, but left plenty of signs of his quality and character, characteristics that already excite the fans, who already enjoy his game.

Every time Diaz touched the ball, there was applause from the stands. The Colombian had his usual bursts of speed, received a strong mark from his rivals, and showed that he begins to associate very well with his new teammates.

Diaz’s great match

He played, as expected, thrown to the left zone, that highway that he already makes his own. There he had his first luxuries, as he did on Sunday when he made his debut in the FA Cup. The most valuable thing, without a doubt, was his personality to face and unbalance, as if he had been in the team for a long time, and he has only been in the team for eight days.

The Colombian, of constant protagonism, dared to kick the goal in search of his goal. At minute 68 he took a shot with his left foot, a pass from Diogo Jota, which went wide. It was not a goal shot, it was a shot to gain confidence.

And at minute 77, the public at Anfield was moved when Díaz captured a rebound and took a violent shot, with his right leg, that was deflected by the visiting goalkeeper with great demand. There was new and loud applause.

And he had a third chance to score, unbeatable, a precise pass from Mohamed Salah and Díaz, stuck in the area, took a low shot, beat the goalkeeper, the ball passed between his legs, but managed to stop, and then a defender cleared danger and prevented the Colombian from having his first goal cry.

Liverpool achieved victory thanks to Jota’s goals, first at minute 34. And then, at 86, after a play in which Díaz participated again.

Díaz left in the 89th minute amid further applause. He had a great premiere. He only lacked the goal, but he will come. He takes confidence.

