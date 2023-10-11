The Premier League has taken measures to avoid VAR errors such as the one that led to the Colombian’s legal goal being annulled Luis Díaz in Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpoolaccording to Howard Webb, the director of the PGMOL (Premier League referees college).

“We’ve put measures in place to make sure the error we saw doesn’t happen again,” Webb said on the television show “Match Officials: Mic’d Up,” which reviews referee and referee errors on a monthly basis. VAR in the Premier League.

According to Webb, work must be done to improve communication between the on-field referees and those in the VAR, as well as fine-tuning the protocol, one of the reasons why the error in Tottenham-Liverpool was not corrected.

In this match, a goal by Luis Díaz was disallowed for offside and, although the VAR showed that it was a legal goal, the communication was not correct, the referee VAR He made the mistake of thinking that the goal had been validated and once the game had resumed, the protocol did not allow him to turn back.

This is the controversial play of the disallowed goal against Luis Díaz. See also Woman woke up in the middle of her funeral and was saved from being buried alive Photo: Premier and Instagram of Luis Díaz

Webb assured that the IFAB is working to improve all these problems and could see a change in the protocol of this technology in the near future.

“I know that the IFAB, even before this happened, was planning to do a review of the rules related to VAR,” Webb added.

In addition, the Premier also plans to review, together with the English federation, the possibility that referees can work in other federations, as was the case of the VAR referees of the aforementioned match, who the same week were refereeing in United Arab Emirates.

