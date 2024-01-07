You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Luis Díaz.
Luis Diaz.
They beat Arsenal, as a visitor, and advanced to the fourth phase.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Liverpool defeated 0-2 Arsenal and advanced to the fourth phase of the FA CUPin a match in which the Colombian striker Luis Díaz stood out and scored a goal.
The first goal of the game came through Jakub Kiwiorwho scored an own goal in the 80th minute of the match.
Read: (Luis Díaz, sensational: see his spectacular goal in Liverpool's long-suffering victory)
An even, vibrant and decisive match at the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal. The 'gunners' had good moments, balls on the post; but Liverpool reacted in the second half, also with balls hitting the crossbar, and scored the only goal of the game after an error by their rival on a still ball.
In the 80th minute, in a side kick that Trent Alexander-Arnold raised, defender Jakub Kiwior wanted to score against Díaz, but ended up scoring against him to make it 0-1.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #great #game #Liverpool39s #hardfought #victory #CUP
Leave a Reply