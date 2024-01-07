Liverpool defeated 0-2 Arsenal and advanced to the fourth phase of the FA CUPin a match in which the Colombian striker Luis Díaz stood out and scored a goal.

The first goal of the game came through Jakub Kiwiorwho scored an own goal in the 80th minute of the match.

An even, vibrant and decisive match at the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal. The 'gunners' had good moments, balls on the post; but Liverpool reacted in the second half, also with balls hitting the crossbar, and scored the only goal of the game after an error by their rival on a still ball.

In the 80th minute, in a side kick that Trent Alexander-Arnold raised, defender Jakub Kiwior wanted to score against Díaz, but ended up scoring against him to make it 0-1.