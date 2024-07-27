The Colombian Luis Diaz He is in his homeland enjoying his last days of vacation, before traveling to England to join coach Arne Slot’s preseason at the Liverpool.

Lucho has been seen very active in some cities of the country and is in rest mode after the exhausting season he lived with the English team, and which culminated with the Colombian National Team in the America Cup.

Geraldine Ponce and Luis Diaz Photo:@gera25ponce Share

The 27-year-old winger was with his friend Daniel Muñoz in Amalfi, Antioquia, sharing with the people of the town where his teammate and rival in the Premier League was born.

He was also seen in a match with his friends where he showed some extravaganzas and showed glimpses of his magic on the field.

Fighting, upset with his dad?

However, Lucho starred in a very striking image with his father in the last few hours. Luis Manuel Diazwho in recent months has become a national figure and always steals the spotlight.

Mane Diaz. Photo:Social networks Share

In a game of ‘recocha’ with his friends, Luis Diaz He was seen very upset with his father due to his attitude in front of the cameras. Apparently, ‘Mane’ was celebrating a goal in an eccentric way and in front of the camera to be the center of attention.

The Colombian player would not have liked his father’s attitude. In a sequence of photos you can see how he approaches the corner kick, where ‘Mane’ was, and apparently gives him a tremendous scolding.

In the image circulating on social media, Lucho can be seen signaling to Luis Manuel to move away from the camera, with some annoyance in his gestures at what happened.

