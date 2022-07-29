Liverpool, with Luis Díaz in the attack front, arrives as a contender for Saturday’s duel in Leicester against Erling Haaland’s Manchester Citywith the Community Shield (England Super Cup) at stake.

In the ‘Reds’ they still remember the two great disappointments of May, when they touched two titles but had to settle for runner-up, remaining one point behind City in the Premier League and falling 1-0 to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League.

The FA Cup and the English League Cup were the consolations for Liverpool last year, but Jürgen Klopp’s team has higher ambitions and wants to send a message on Saturday, ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 Premier League a week later.

The Community Shield, which measures the champions of the Premier League and the FA Cup in the previous season, is held this year in Leicester as Wembley will host the final of the Women’s Euro Cup on Sunday.

Manchester City comes to this match after having carried out the most coveted operation on the market by signing Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (former Borussia Dortmund). He was also reinforced in midfield with the English international Kalvin Phillips, but said goodbye to Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Gabriel Jesús (Arsenal) and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Liverpool, meanwhile, renewed Mohamed Salah for two seasons and also broke his record for a transfer by taking over Uruguayan Darwin Núñez (former Benfica) for 85 million pounds (100 million euros, 105 million dollars).

Liverpool’s main casualty was the departure of Senegalese Sadio Mané, a new Bayern Munich player.

Expectation by Darwin Núñez and Erling Haaland

Darwin Núñez is called to be the protagonist in attack, along with Salah and the Colombian Luis Díaz. Fast, physical and lethal against the rival goal, the Uruguayan offers a very interesting profile for Klopp.

In the pre-season games, Darwin Núñez (23 years old) has alternated discreet games, such as in the 4-0 defeat against Manchester United, with another in which he displayed his talent, with four goals in the 5-0 win at the RB Leipzig.

Haaland, for his part, played a game with City, scoring the winning goal against Bayern Munich (1-0) after twelve minutes.

Jürgen Klopp trusts Darwin Núñez a lot and asks the fans for patience. “He needs support. That the other players are well occupied so that they are not focused on him,” said the German coach.

For the winners, winning the Community Shield is a minor success and quickly forgotten by many, but it sends a message for the new season, so it has a symbolic psychological value.

“It’s a very important game, but the truth is that we’re also preparing for the season, it’s something that can’t be forgotten”, Klopp relativized. “Is it going to be revealing for the season to come? In any case, I hope we see two good teams,” he predicted.

Time and TV

Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp

The final between Liverpool and Manchester City will be this Saturday, at 11 am, Colombia time.

The transmission is in charge of ESPN.

