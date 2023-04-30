Monday, May 1, 2023
Luis Díaz: goal and great match in Liverpool’s heart-stopping triumph

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2023
in Sports
Luis Díaz: goal and great match in Liverpool's heart-stopping triumph


Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz returned to the goal.

Luis Díaz returned to the goal.

He beat Tottenham, on date 34 of the Premier League.

Luis Diaz was important in the 4-3 victory of the Liverpool about him Tottenhamon matchday 34 of the Premier leaguein which the Colombian started again and scored a goal.

The start of the game was at full speed and after 14 minutes the local team was already winning 3-0, with goals from Curtis Jones, Diaz and Mohamed Salah.
(Video: Luis Díaz returns, look at the great goal he scored against Tottenham)
Starting at a thousand per hour

Díaz returned to the starting lineup, after having been a substitute and having entered the second half in matches against Nottingham and Leeds.

This time, the striker received the confidence of DT, Jurgen Klopphe was the starter and after five minutes he responded with 2-0.

Díaz came out at minute 17 of the second half to give Diogo Jota minutes.

Sports

