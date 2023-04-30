Luis Díaz: goal and great match in Liverpool’s heart-stopping triumph

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz returned to the goal.
He beat Tottenham, on date 34 of the Premier League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Luis Diaz was important in the 4-3 victory of the Liverpool about him Tottenhamon matchday 34 of the Premier leaguein which the Colombian started again and scored a goal.
The start of the game was at full speed and after 14 minutes the local team was already winning 3-0, with goals from Curtis Jones, Diaz and Mohamed Salah.
(Video: Luis Díaz returns, look at the great goal he scored against Tottenham)
(Fernando Gaviria, spectacular victory in the Tour of Romandie)
Starting at a thousand per hour
Díaz returned to the starting lineup, after having been a substitute and having entered the second half in matches against Nottingham and Leeds.
This time, the striker received the confidence of DT, Jurgen Klopphe was the starter and after five minutes he responded with 2-0.
Díaz came out at minute 17 of the second half to give Diogo Jota minutes.
(Nairo Quintana: the four tests of the Via Crucis that have him without a team)
(Video: Kylian Mbappé scores an unusual goal after a rude mistake by the goalkeeper)
