Liverpool suffered, but won 2-1 at Brighton on the 30th date of the Premier league, match in which the Colombian Luis Diaz He scored a goal and was very outstanding.

The visitor took the lead very early, because in the second minute of the match Danny Welbeck scored the 0-1 which meant a reaction from Jurgen Klopp's team, who had to work hard to get the tie.

Very difficult

The first half ended with a partial tie, but it was logical for the local team to press the accelerator in the second half in search of a tie and victory.

Brighton was the same team as the first half, sheltered and trying to surprise on the counterattack, but Liverpool went in search of the goal that would give them the three vital points.

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez had the tie, but they were not fine at the time of the shot, something that worried those led by Klopp, who somehow began to despair.

The 2-1 came through Salah, so much so that it reached the 65th minute of the game, which until that moment was very close for the local team.

