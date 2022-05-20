Luis Díaz, from Liverpool, the best signing in the Premier for ‘The Mirror’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz.
The Guajiro striker was honored for his ‘deep and quick impact’ on the ‘Red’ team.
May 20, 2022, 12:25 PM
Along with the titles and the accolades, Colombian Luis Díaz continues to accumulate honors in England.
This Friday, a few hours before the end of the 2021-2022 Premier League season, the tabloid newspaper ‘The Mirror’ revealed the most outstanding players in the British tournament.
In that list, among which singular distinctions stand out, such as the ‘best joke’ and ‘the best statement’, the peasant ‘Lucho’ Díaz took the most serious distinction: ‘the best signing’.
Luis Díaz, ‘the best signing’
“Bruno Guimaraes proved to be a catalyst for Newcastle as did Phillipe Coutinho at Aston Villa. Aaron Ramsdale improved Arsenal’s defence, Dejan Kulusevski was a huge improvement over Lucas Moura for Spurs, and Michael Olise and Marc Guehi were inspired signings for the Crystal Palace. In Marc Cucurella, Brighton unearthed another gem and Tino Livramento has been a revelation at Southampton.”the newspaper commented on its justification for the award.
Then, ‘Lucho’ stole all the limelight: “But Few signings have had such a deep and quick impact as Luis Diaz’s at Liverpool. making their way in one of the strongest attacks in Europe and giving them a new impetus in their quest for four trophies,” reads the text.
This Sunday, Luis Díaz and Liverpool receive Wolverhampton, at 10 am, for the last date of the Premier League. Broadcast ‘ESPN’.
SPORTS
May 20, 2022, 12:25 PM
