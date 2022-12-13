Luis Diaz He will be out of the fields for about three months after undergoing surgery on his knee”, the renowned newspaper ‘The Athletic’ publishes this Monday, the same one that announced in October the details of the knee injury that has kept the peasant without activity since then. .

According to the information published by the journalist James Pearce, manager of Liverpool for the medium in question, Díaz has already undergone surgery to undergo surgery on the collateral ligament of his left knee.

Now, after the initial plan was for him to resume competition on December 26, the guajiro is not expected to return to the courts before March 2023. Which is why he will miss key games with Liverpool and the Colombian National Team.

moving message

After Lucho’s surgery, images were released from the hospital, published by his own partner, Geraldine Ponce.

In the photos, there is also the soccer player’s little daughter, thus, as a family, they surround the player after this bad news.

“Sometimes the difficulties we encounter in our lives directly prepare us to find ourselves on the road,” was Geraldine Ponce’s message on her Instagram account.

“Now patience and strength are essential, but above all the love of the family. We are all here for you, the same as always and we will see you come back stronger. We love you,” she added.

Suffering from the injury, Luis Díaz left the Liverpool training camp in Dubai last Friday.

The peasant has not played since last October 9, when he was hit in the knee by Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the match that Liverpool lost 3-2, in the Premier League.

Although the English team never reported the precise diagnosis of Díaz’s injury, it was known that ‘Lucho’ would suffer from a torn median collateral ligament (MCL).

In this regard, coach Jurgen Klopp commented: “Honestly, nothing, I felt something. He didn’t feel much the next day, but we wanted to be very cautious and said, ‘Okay, come on, let’s take a look. Yeah, then the news came and it was a real punch in the face. But that’s all for now.'”

