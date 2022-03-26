Before the match against Bolivia, Reinaldo Rueda, coach of the Colombian National Team, approached Luis Díaz and spoke to him, and told him, according to the coach himself, that he, due to his stellar moment at Liverpool, did not have to bear all the responsibility, that he should not carry that backpack, that it did not have to be the solution. The message entered the other way around, because Díaz did put his luggage on his shoulder, just as he did in the Copa América last year, just as he did in the great game against Chile in the tie. The brightest moments of the Rueda era have him as the protagonist, him with the backpack.

Díaz was the leader on Thursday, he was a guide, he scored the goal that broke the drought of the National Team, after seven games of failed attempts. Díaz played his first match in the National Team as a Liverpool player, and he looked infected, he was seen with impetus, with a desire to shine, to help. His goal, that feint to outline, that precise shot, was an extension of what he does in England. It was himself, with other partners, but the same one who wins heaps of praise in the Premier League, where he has already scored two goals.

Figure against Bolivia

Barranquilla, Colombia, March 24, 2022. Colombia vs. Bolivia for the Qatar 2022 qualifier. First half one to zero, Colombia winning, goal by Luis Díaz. Photo Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo Photo: Vanexa Romero/The Time

Díaz cleared the way for the National Team. He lowered the pressure on the team. His goal, at minute 38, filled the players with confidence, who later let go. Furthermore, not content with that, Díaz provided the assist for the second goal, that of Miguel Borja. That’s why he left cheered, chanted by the fans at the Metropolitan Stadium.

“We are here to fight. Thanks to those who attended the stadium, we saw the support to get the result. Don’t stop believing and we’re going to look for the results we need”, said Díaz at the end of Thursday’s game, full of hope in being able to get the difficult spot in the playoffs. Diaz met expectations.

Diaz’ ​​dream Copa America

But it is not the first time that Díaz explodes in the Colombian National Team. Well remembered is his last Copa América, in Brazil, where he was one of the best players in the championship, top scorer along with Lionel Messi, both with 4 goals.

In that Copa América Díaz burst onto the continental stage, the rivals were surprised by his speed and dribbling. At that time he was a man from Porto de Portugal, but he was already in the sights of the powerful in Europe. That Cup led him, in large part, to being the best Colombian player of 2021 abroad.

The game against Chile

Colombia-Chile for World Cup qualifying, where Colombia won 3-1 with goals from Miguel Ángel Borja and Luis Díaz, at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/The Time

And there was a subsequent great performance by Luis Díaz, and it was in the match of the tenth date of the World Cup qualifying round, after drawing with Argentina and Bolivia, when Colombia received Chile in Barranquilla and achieved an impressive 3-1 victory. So, the scenario was different, Colombia was in the fight, in the playoff zone, and cut the losing streak of those two draws. Díaz played a great game, scored a goal, the third.

But after that game came the slowdown of the National Team, which lasted 7 games without being able to win again, until it resurfaced on Thursday, hand in hand, once again, with Díaz.

In any case, Díaz is the present and future of Colombia. He enjoys an exceptional present in Liverpool. And his game will be key to seek victory against Venezuela, which is the initial step to seek the miracle. He wheel knows it, he is aware that he has a vital player, although he does not want to assign him all the weight that the country expects.

“Both in the qualifiers and in the Copa América, he has the same naturalness. He has increased his script, his concepts, in the few weeks that he has been in Liverpool. That he assumes with all naturalness and that he gives us those joys, ”said Rueda before facing Bolivia. And Diaz took over.

