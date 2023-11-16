The two goals from the striker Liverpool Luis Diaz They gave Colombia a 2-1 victory over Brazil in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Díaz, in the second half, stood out, because in the first he had the opportunity to score several times.

(Luis Díaz scores an emotional double and Colombia wins against Brazil: see the goals, video

(Colombia defeated Brazil on a magical night by Luis Díaz)

Very happy

The goals. “Thank God. He makes everything possible. We have gone through hard times, but that is football. We deserve this victory, we have done a great process and we deserve it.”

desire. “At all times we were on top. Grateful for the coaching staff. “Dedicate the victory to the people.”

Struggle. “It is a battle that we have to play. Alisson was happy because he knows what we went through. He is a great human being.”