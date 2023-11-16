You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The Guajiro striker scored a double against Brazil on the fifth round of the qualifiers.
Vanexa Romero. TIME.
The forward scored both goals in the 2-1 victory.
The two goals from the striker Liverpool Luis Diaz They gave Colombia a 2-1 victory over Brazil in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match.
Díaz, in the second half, stood out, because in the first he had the opportunity to score several times.
Very happy
The goals. “Thank God. He makes everything possible. We have gone through hard times, but that is football. We deserve this victory, we have done a great process and we deserve it.”
desire. “At all times we were on top. Grateful for the coaching staff. “Dedicate the victory to the people.”
Struggle. “It is a battle that we have to play. Alisson was happy because he knows what we went through. He is a great human being.”
THANK YOU for inspiring us with your resilience Lucho! 💪🏼
✍️ Life makes you strong and brave: Luis Díaz 🇨🇴
📝 In #Colombia There are more good people than people who want to do evil: James Rodríguez. pic.twitter.com/3o3szOvshW
— Wendy Loraine (@wlperaltac) November 17, 2023
