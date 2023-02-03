Luis Díaz excites a Liverpool in crisis: latest news of his recovery

Luis Díaz, the Liverpool farmer, “now can run.” This was confirmed by the German coach of the English team, Jürgen Klopp, in his press conference prior to this Saturday’s duel against Wolverhampton, in the Premier League.

‘Luis Díaz can now run’

Photo: Screenshots

“Luis can now run. He still has a few weeks left to be ready, but he has been able to go out on the field and run, which is very good,” confirmed the helmsman of the team that is currently ninth in the English league.

The peasant has not played since last October 9, when he was hit in the knee by Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the match that Liverpool lost 3-2, in the Premier League.

Although the English team never reported the precise diagnosis of Díaz’s injury, it was known that ‘Lucho’ would suffer from a torn median collateral ligament (MCL).

Initially, the non-surgical treatment provided that Díaz would resume his activity for ‘Boxing Day’, in the game against Aston Villa. However, after requiring surgery, Díaz would not return before March. Therefore, he would miss out on games like the Champions League round of 16 clash against Real Madrid and the first friendlies of the Colombian National Team in 2023.