Friday, February 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz excites a Liverpool in crisis: latest news of his recovery

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Luis Diaz, adjusted

The peasant, without playing since October, turns on a light in the middle of the debacle of Klopp’s team.

Luis Díaz, the Liverpool farmer, “now can run.” This was confirmed by the German coach of the English team, Jürgen Klopp, in his press conference prior to this Saturday’s duel against Wolverhampton, in the Premier League.

See also  Luis Díaz: the numbers that explain his incredible performance with Liverpool

‘Luis Díaz can now run’

Photo:

Screenshots

“Luis can now run. He still has a few weeks left to be ready, but he has been able to go out on the field and run, which is very good,” confirmed the helmsman of the team that is currently ninth in the English league.

The peasant has not played since last October 9, when he was hit in the knee by Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the match that Liverpool lost 3-2, in the Premier League.

Although the English team never reported the precise diagnosis of Díaz’s injury, it was known that ‘Lucho’ would suffer from a torn median collateral ligament (MCL).

Initially, the non-surgical treatment provided that Díaz would resume his activity for ‘Boxing Day’, in the game against Aston Villa. However, after requiring surgery, Díaz would not return before March. Therefore, he would miss out on games like the Champions League round of 16 clash against Real Madrid and the first friendlies of the Colombian National Team in 2023.

See also  Allegri-Morata, sparks on the pitch: "You gave him a foul, shut up"

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #excites #Liverpool #crisis #latest #news #recovery

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

NATO | Bloomberg's sources: Turkey could accept Finland's NATO application in March at the latest - possibly without Sweden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result