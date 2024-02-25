The Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz He celebrated again this Sunday with Liverpool, by winning the League Cup title, in the final against Chelsea at Wembley.

The Colombian player was the protagonist in this new conquest of the Reds, confirming his great moment.

Luis Díaz and his celebration against Luton Town.

With suspense, one minute before another penalty shootout, but deservedly, Liverpool once again lifts a trophy that they won two years ago against the same rival. Expecting goals was little more than a utopia, with the previous precedents, the 2022 League Cup and FA Cup finals, both ending in penalty shootouts after each 0-0.

Luis Díaz had to put on the overalls to work for his team at the legendary Wembley stadium in London. The guajiro, who started in Jürgen Klopp's team, had to command Liverpool's attack after the absences of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah and the Portuguese Diogo Jota.

For your parents

Luis Díaz spoke at the end of the game on Sky Sports Football and took the opportunity to dedicate the trophy to his parents. It is known that his father, Mane Díaz, accompanies him in England in every match and also celebrates his triumphs.

“It's a game of good expectations, great. I think these games are played like this, we were prepared for it and it was done well. We played everything for everything, it was very physical. Thank God we were given the game,” said Lucho about the game.

Díaz then spoke about the absences that Liverpool suffered for this match: “The coach prepared the game well, we went to the field to show that we wanted the final. We had losses but we dealt with it well. Whoever plays does well and this does not end here, we have to prepare for what is coming because there are many more games.”

Afterwards, the Colombian had a special dedication for his parents: “Very happy and grateful to God for lifting this Cup and having my family here enjoying it. I am happy that my parents are here because everyone knows that we had difficult times. We are here to face the great challenges that life proposes to us. I am very happy, grateful to the team, the coach, who supported me in that difficult moment and made me look good. I dedicate it to my parents who are the most important thing to me,” he said.

SPORTS

More sports news