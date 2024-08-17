He Coach Arne Slot made it clear this Saturday that he fully trusts the Colombian Luis Diaz, who was a starter in the 0-2 victory of Liverpool against newly promoted Ipswich Town in the opening game of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Fought He took control of the left flank and showed some of his magic in a match that started very complicated, and that was resolved in the second half. Although the 27-year-old Guajiro could not score a goal, he was key in the victory with his imbalance.

Liverpool won the Premier League

Lucho Díaz, from less to more

The one born in Barrancas (La Guajira) suffered in the first half due to the poor performance of Liverpool, who at times crashed and showed that the machinery was not well oiled. The second half was a different story.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah They took advantage of the weaknesses of the rival defence and scored the goals that gave coach Arne Slot his first official victory in the Premier League. In the ratings of the English press they were the most outstanding, as was Lucho, who could have had a better rating if he had been more accurate.

Around minute 55, Alexander Arnold He left the Colombian alone, facing the rival goal, but his finish was not the best. Lucho tried to chip the ball two meters from the goal line and sent his shot into the roof of the goal.

Luis Diaz

Good rating for Luis Diaz

The move could have been the first goal of the sunny afternoon, but it became the big blooper of a generally correct match. The English press did not forgive Luis Díaz’s lack of aim, who once again failed in this area.

Liverpool Echo gave him a 7 in their notes, but downgraded him for ‘devouring’ what could have been the first goal in the era of DT Arne Slot.

“He started strongly on the left but then drifted in and out of the game before the break until, like many of his team-mates, he significantly raised his level during a one-sided second half,” the Liverpool Echo reported.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS