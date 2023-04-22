Luis Díaz entered at the end and Liverpool won 3-2 in a spectacular game, the goals

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Colombian entered at minute 80 of the commitment.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Liverpool continues his path and beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 this Saturday, 3.-2, in a sensational commitment for date 31 of the Premier League and with the Colombian Luis Diaz on the court.
The first half was not good. The local went over in the first minutes, but the goal did not come. Sometimes due to the great performance of the goalkeeper, Keylor Navasand another for the lack of aim.
(Did Cristiano Ronaldo get tired of Georgina? They reveal a supposed couple crisis) (Mourning in Santa Fe: Juan Carlos ‘el nene’ Sarnari died at the age of 81)
goals and goals
The first goal came in the first minute of the second period, when Diogo Jota He took advantage of the defense’s error.
From then on it was a give and take. The tie came through neco williams, but two minutes later, at minute 54, Jota once again put his team ahead.
When everything seemed that Liverpool would go over, the 22nd arrived through Morgan Gibbs-White, at minute 67.
Mohamed Salah He had to put his hand in and at minute 70 he made it 3-2, in a breather for the DT squad, Jurgen Klopp.
Díaz entered at minute 80 instead of Jota, who scored two goals and was a figure.
(Shakira and Piqué: the drastic and surprising decision that Clara Chía made, video)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #entered #Liverpool #won #spectacular #game #goals
Leave a Reply