Luis Díaz entered at the end and Liverpool won 3-2 in a spectacular game, the goals

Liverpool continues his path and beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 this Saturday, 3.-2, in a sensational commitment for date 31 of the Premier League and with the Colombian Luis Diaz on the court.

The first half was not good. The local went over in the first minutes, but the goal did not come. Sometimes due to the great performance of the goalkeeper, Keylor Navasand another for the lack of aim.

goals and goals

The first goal came in the first minute of the second period, when Diogo Jota He took advantage of the defense’s error.

From then on it was a give and take. The tie came through neco williams, but two minutes later, at minute 54, Jota once again put his team ahead.

When everything seemed that Liverpool would go over, the 22nd arrived through Morgan Gibbs-White, at minute 67.

Mohamed Salah He had to put his hand in and at minute 70 he made it 3-2, in a breather for the DT squad, Jurgen Klopp.

Díaz entered at minute 80 instead of Jota, who scored two goals and was a figure.

