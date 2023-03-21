Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Luis Díaz: English press gives news about Liverpool’s plan for his return

March 21, 2023
in Sports
Luis Díaz: English press gives news about Liverpool’s plan for his return


Luis Diaz, injured
Photo:

Screenshot

The Colombian continues without being able to reappear. Maximum expectation.

Time passes and it already seems like torture for the Colombian Luis Diaz. While the Colombian National Team concentrates on Seoul for its next friendlies. He is the great absentee due to an injury whose recovery has taken longer than necessary.

Liverpool is not having a good time, they have had a traumatic season. And much of that downturn is due to injuries. Díaz’s has hit, since his performance was vital in the scheme of Klopp’s team. But the days go by and Lucho still hasn’t come back.

possible return

Díaz has not played a game since October. A knee injury for which he underwent surgery has left him absent. Wait.

Initially it was thought that he would be available for the second leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid. And neither.

According to the Liverpool Echo, “the winger has been stepping up his rehabilitation at the AXA Training Center in recent weeks and last Tuesday he was seen running on the pitch as the rest of the squad tested themselves ahead of the Champions League clash against Real Madrid the next day”.

Luis Díaz, in Liverpool training before the debut in the Champions League.

Photo:

Lindsey Parnaby. AFP

Now there is a new version that is optimistic. The English press reports this Monday that the date of return to training with the rest of the team would be next week, coinciding with the return of the footballers who participate in the Fifa date.

“Players not on duty for their national teams during the current international break have been allowed time off from training camp while undergoing their own individual fitness programs, as is often the case with the national team. Jurgen Klopp,” reported the Liverpool Echo.

See also  From Tomori to the surprise Valeri: the recommended defenders for the 8th matchday

So. Díaz is projected to return to the courts next Saturday, April 1st in the game on the 29th of the Premier League against Manchester City. A stellar match for his possible comeback, at least among those called up.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

