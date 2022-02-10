Luis Díaz: DT Klopp was surprised by the Colombian’s match

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Dñiaz receives a foul in a match against Leicester.
The coach referred to the player’s performance against Leicester.
February 10, 2022, 05:58 PM
Colombian Luis Díaz had his official premiere at the English Premier League, this Thursday in Liverpool’s victory over Leicester.
Diaz had a good performance. He started, played 89 minutes, had three shots, two of them on goal. He left to applause.
In the end, DT Jürgen Klopp referred to the footballer’s performance. He appreciated the naturalness he showed on the court, as if he had been with the team longer.
“This is how he looked in training. He watched us and we showed him many situations. It seems natural. I must say he is very fast. He has had a very good performance. He had some outstanding moments,” said the coach.
He added that he has been surprised by his quick adaptation. “That’s a surprise for me too!” he told BT Sport.
“It was an outstanding game for his first start.” Klopp on Diaz ⚡️
