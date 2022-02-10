Friday, February 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz: DT Klopp was surprised by the Colombian’s match

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis DÃ±iaz receives a foul in a match against Leicester.

Luis Dñiaz receives a foul in a match against Leicester.

The coach referred to the player’s performance against Leicester.

Colombian Luis Díaz had his official premiere at the English Premier League, this Thursday in Liverpool’s victory over Leicester.

See also  Why was the match between Chivas and Juárez postponed?

(You may be interested: James Rodríguez and Falcao talk about their alleged fight in Colombia)

Diaz had a good performance. He started, played 89 minutes, had three shots, two of them on goal. He left to applause.

In the end, DT Jürgen Klopp referred to the footballer’s performance. He appreciated the naturalness he showed on the court, as if he had been with the team longer.

“This is how he looked in training. He watched us and we showed him many situations. It seems natural. I must say he is very fast. He has had a very good performance. He had some outstanding moments,” said the coach.

He added that he has been surprised by his quick adaptation. “That’s a surprise for me too!” he told BT Sport.

SPORTS

See also  The Hague apologizes to Milan for Serra's mistakes, the referee towards a long stop

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Luis #Díaz #Klopp #surprised #Colombians #match

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hugo Duro explodes against arbitration: "It was a penalty like a castle"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.