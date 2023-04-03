Luis Diaz must wait. While his team continues to suffer, with three losses in a row, the attacker from Guajiro still cannot help. Or at least from the pitch.

This was confirmed in the last hours by the German coach Jürgen Klopp, who asked for calm for the return of ‘Lucho’, since it was already a matter of him returning quickly and the result, obviously, did not go well.

‘We have to be patient’

Luis Díaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal. Photo: Robin Jones. Getty Images

The 1-4 defeat against Manchester City, in their recent outing in the Premier League, was the last blow Liverpool suffered. And, in the midst of the turmoil, the team suffered a violent attack against the bus that was transporting it.

With these scenes in the background, Klopp attended a press conference. And at the conference, the topic of Luis Díaz came up.

“Luis Diaz, my God…”was the first thing he said.

(We recommend: The secrets of the most followed tennis player in the world to be reborn in Bogotá).

“He is not available for this game (against Chelsea, this Tuesday), but he is training. We have to be patient”he added.

Then, he called for prudence, after his failed return at the end of 2022, when Díaz tried to return to the courts, without undergoing surgery.

“As much as we want him back, we still have to give him time. Obviously, he had the initial injury a long time ago. But when he returned to training in Dubai he looked spectacular, until he got injured again. So we have to make sure we are patient,” he commented.

“I wouldn’t say that (against) Arsenal – a match scheduled for April 9 – is completely out of the picture, but it’s pretty unlikely. But after that, Luis will return.”he concluded.

(You can read: Juan Pablo Montoya: ‘I do not regret having left Formula 1’).

📺 Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara: “I wouldn’t say Arsenal is totally out of the question but it looks unlikely.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/RdHp7iwPxa — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 3, 2023

Klopp rules out leaving Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp assured that he was committed to the club and denied that he is thinking of leaving, despite the fact that he is experiencing his worst season at Anfield.

The German, who arrived at Liverpool in October 2015, faces a blank season in which the only thing left for him is to try to reach fourth place in the Premier League, which is currently eight points behind eleven games to play.



“I am aware that if I am still here it is because of the past and not because of what we have done this season.“Klopp said this Monday at a press conference when asked about the high number of coaches fired in the Premier League.

“If this was my first season, maybe it would be different,” he added.

The bad year, together with the time that Klopp has already been in Liverpool and the wear and tear that this entails, has caused rumors about his possible mark at the end of the season.

“I am committed to 100%. There is no doubt about it. We have to solve this situation. We cannot play as we have been playing, it is not allowed. I am disappointed, but it has already happened and now we have to find a way out and we are working on that “Klopp concluded.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE