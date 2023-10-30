Military Forces They are still looking for Luis Manuel Miranda, the father of Luis Díaz, who was kidnapped on Saturday afternoon in the municipality of Barrancas, in La Guajira.

Through heaven and earth, the Public Force is carrying out the search for Luis Manuel Díaz, An operation was deployed throughout the department of La Guajira and along the border with Venezuela.

One of the hypotheses being used by the nation’s attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, is that Luis Díaz’s father may have been transferred to Venezuela in the last few hours.

“We should ask President (Gustavo) Petro, who is a friend of those authorities, to help with the recovery or release of Luis Díaz’s father,” he said.

Fifa shows its support for Luis Díaz

The world of football has expressed itself and regretted the kidnapping of the Liverpool star’s father; personalities such as James Rodríguez, Radamel Falcao García and Camilo Zúñiga spoke and sent a message to the guajiro.

This time, Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa, spoke about the difficult moment that the Colombian and his family are experiencing and dedicated a heartfelt message to him through his personal Instagram account.

“On behalf of Fifa and the global football community, I would like to extend our support and prayers to Luis Díaz, his family and his friends in these difficult times.“, It was read.

Message from nfantino to Luis Díaz. Photo: Instagram: Gianni Infantino.

Why doesn’t Luis Díaz travel to Colombia?

According to the information provided by journalist José Hugo Illera, Luis Díaz would have made the difficult decision to stay in Liverpool and put all his hopes in the country’s Police and Armed Forces to find his father.

The family members would have convinced the player to stay in England, ‘Lucho’ had the intention of traveling to Barrancas to take charge of the situation that torments his loved ones; For now he is not going to come to Colombia due to security issues.

Furthermore, he indicated that concern is growing in Luis Díaz’s family because there is no clear information about the possible whereabouts of Luis Manuel Díaz Miranda. For now, it is not completely ruled out that the 26-year-old footballer decides to travel to the country

The Police Gaula confirmed the kidnapping of the soccer player’s parents. Photo: Vanexa Romero.EL TIEMPO – Private archive

