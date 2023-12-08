The candle night celebration is one of the traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations in Colombia, but on the Atlantic coast people live in a different way.

The night of candles marks the beginning of the Christmas festivities and pays tribute to the Immaculate Conception.

While in the vast majority of the country the candles are lit as soon as it gets dark, in cities like Barranquilla the celebration begins around midnight and people pay tribute to the Virgin until dawn.

The party does not go unnoticed by Colombians abroad. In 2004, Once Caldas was getting ready to play the intercontinental final against Porto and two nights before the game, the Manizales team lit the candles in the hotel in Yokohama (Japan).

In my 48 years of life, I have experienced many special lightings. I will never forget this, the memories of that day remain perennial in the best place in my memory. Iwaky Fukushima prefecture in Japan. There we did our lighting as a family, the Once Caldas 2004 family pic.twitter.com/dB7KzVD8eM — Jose Miguel Rodas (@jose75078) December 7, 2023

The celebration of Luis Díaz on the night of candles

This year, Colombian forward Luis Díaz did not let the date pass without celebrating it, and even less in the midst of what he has experienced in recent months. His parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, were kidnapped on October 28.

The Liverpool player’s mother was released shortly after, but Mane did last several days in the power of the ELN, until he was finally released from captivity. In those days, the guajiro shone with the National Team and scored two goals against Brazil in the qualifying round.

Díaz celebrated the night of candles at his home in Liverpool. The player’s wife, Geraldine Ponce, uploaded a story on her Instagram account with Lucho and her two-year-old daughter, Roma.

Liverpool will play this Saturday as a visitor against Crystal Palace, starting at 7:30 in the morning, Colombia time, on matchday 16 of the Premier League. The game will be seen on ESPN.

This season, Díaz has played 14 games in the English league, with three goals scored.

Liverpool is second in the championship standings with 34 points, two behind Arsenal, which occupies first position.

